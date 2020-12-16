Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.