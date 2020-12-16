PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) to Issue Dividend of $1.80 on December 29th

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) declared a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.87.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PQG. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

