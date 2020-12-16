Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) to Issue GBX 8 Dividend

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) declared a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) stock opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Wednesday. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 615.99 ($8.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 579.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 510.17.
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile
