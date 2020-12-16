Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) to Issue GBX 8 Dividend

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) declared a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) stock opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Wednesday. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 615.99 ($8.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 579.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 510.17.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

