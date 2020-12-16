Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.