Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of FLC opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

