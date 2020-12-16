Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of FLC opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.