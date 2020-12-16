Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $20.68.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
