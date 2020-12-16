Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

