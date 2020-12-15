SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $28,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,386 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.76.

SEDG stock opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

