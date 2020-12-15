4,904 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 129.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.