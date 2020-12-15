Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

NYSE TCF opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.