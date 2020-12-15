Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.92 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Chart Industries worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after buying an additional 250,576 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 366,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.