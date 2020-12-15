Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 695,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,416,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 9,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day moving average is $207.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

