Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

