ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NAV. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navistar International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.83 and a beta of 2.45. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

NAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

