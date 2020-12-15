ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 661,676 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,162,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

