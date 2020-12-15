Global Endowment Management LP Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,336 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $459,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,527,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,162,655,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.97. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

