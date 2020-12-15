ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE FIX opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.