Change Path LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

