Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 124.34%.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.