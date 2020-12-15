Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

