Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.48.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $131.53 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.