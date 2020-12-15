Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

