Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $866,000 Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 15.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 21.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in DISH Network by 15.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock worth $6,490,420. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

