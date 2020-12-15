Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $54.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $217,809.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $1,144,664. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

