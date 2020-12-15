Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $557.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $451.00 to $557.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cfra restated a buy rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $491.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $516.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

