Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $28,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15,195.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. 140166 raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

