UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,376 shares of company stock worth $7,326,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

