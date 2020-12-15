Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,619,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 402,371 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,624,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,069 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.18.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

