Morgan Stanley Sells 95,282 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Seagen worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.12.

SGEN opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.89. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $2,848,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,123 shares of company stock worth $27,493,115 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

