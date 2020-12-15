Morgan Stanley Purchases 6,520 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Cincinnati Financial worth $30,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 612,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

