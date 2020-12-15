Truist Financial Corp Has $1.74 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 612,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 61.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

