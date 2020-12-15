Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,860.60.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,022.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,095.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,868.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

