Truist Financial Corp Purchases 293 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Integer worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Integer by 48.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

