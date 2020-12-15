ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $275,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

