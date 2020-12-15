ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

