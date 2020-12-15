Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,519. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.