ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.