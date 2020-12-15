ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 908 Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of National General by 79.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National General by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National General by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National General by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in National General in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. National General Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

