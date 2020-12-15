Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.