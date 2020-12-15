Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.0% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 588,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

