Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,681 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

