Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra cut Aegon to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.
AEG stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
