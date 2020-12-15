Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra cut Aegon to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Aegon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Aegon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Aegon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.