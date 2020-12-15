Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,212 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $72.76.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

