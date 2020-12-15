Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,277 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

