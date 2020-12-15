Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Vista Outdoor worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

