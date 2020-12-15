Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

TPTX opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $127.80.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

