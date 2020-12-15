Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 299,292 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,127 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 771,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,795,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.75.

In related news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $62,346.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $188,521.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,834 shares in the company, valued at $187,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock worth $444,307. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OAS opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

