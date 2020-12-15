RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of RadNet worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RadNet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RadNet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $381,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $966.11 million, a P/E ratio of -69.29 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,800 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

