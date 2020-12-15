JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,249 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.