Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tredegar by 17.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 60.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TG opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a PE ratio of 244.41 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $6.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

