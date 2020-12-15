Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $25,860.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $14,800.00.

On Friday, September 25th, David Aichele sold 1,400 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $11,256.00.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $350.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.